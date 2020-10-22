Public input sought on Hwy. 28 resurfacing project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation seeks public input on improvement alternatives for Highway 28 between Horicon and Mayville in Dodge County.

A virtual public presentation detailing the project alternatives is available for viewing at wisconsindot.gov then search “Southwest Region Highway Projects and Studies, Dodge County Design Projects.”

The project, scheduled for construction in 2025, includes pavement resurfacing, new guardrail, rumble strips and pavement marking between Ellsworth Street and the North Junction Hwy. TW.

The public is encouraged to view the virtual meeting website and provide input. A comment form is provided and questions and comments can be directed to the WisDOT project manager Jeremy Hall at 608-245-2655, jeremy.hall@dot.wi.gov, or mail the WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.