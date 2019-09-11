Columbia County Economic Development Corporation is in the midst of a reorganization and strategic planning process. To best meet the economic needs of Columbia County, the regional business exchanges for Portage and Wisconsin Dells area will take place from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Columbia County Health & Human Services Building, Community rooms 113-114, 111 E. Mullett St., Portage.
At the exchange attendees will learn more about the CCEDC’s reorganization and provide feedback regarding its future strategic focus areas. The public is encouraged to attend and provide input.
