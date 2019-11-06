{{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN — The Waupun Facilities Advisory Committee will host a public input and open house from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 in the Waupun City Hall auditorium, 201 E. Main St.

The committee requests public input to help finalize recommendations for the Common Council’s consideration for shaping the future of the community and inform decisions on capital projects and investments over the next five years. For more information, visit cityofwaupun.org.

