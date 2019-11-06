WAUPUN — The Waupun Facilities Advisory Committee will host a public input and open house from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 in the Waupun City Hall auditorium, 201 E. Main St.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The committee requests public input to help finalize recommendations for the Common Council’s consideration for shaping the future of the community and inform decisions on capital projects and investments over the next five years. For more information, visit cityofwaupun.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)