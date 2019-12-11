Public involvement meeting for Highway 33 resurfacing
Public involvement meeting for Highway 33 resurfacing

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss resurfacing of Highway 33 between La Valle and Reedsburg. The meeting is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Reedsburg Public Library community room, 370 Vine St., Reedsburg. A brief presentation will begin at 5 p.m. followed by an open-house meeting format.

Planned improvements include highway resurfacing, guard rail replacement, and curb ramp updates in Reedsburg to meet current standards. Construction is currently scheduled for 2023. Highway 33 will remain open to traffic during construction.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, provide input, and ask questions concerning this project. Exhibits and maps will be available for review. Representatives from Jewell Associates Engineers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be on hand to answer questions throughout the evening. Attendees will have the option of making written or verbal comments during the gathering.

For more information, contact Brad Schultz at 608-242-8038, or email brad.schultz@dot.wi.gov.

