The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss an upcoming rehabilitation project for the Highway 28 and Soo Road structures over Highway 41 south of Lomira in Dodge County from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Lomira Town Hall, N10479 Highway AY, Lomira.
The proposed project involves bridge polymer overlays and minor repairs to the Highway 28 and Soo Road structures over Highway 41. A polymer overlay is a type of treatment that enhances safety and durability of a bridge deck by waterproofing and increasing traction on the driving surface. The treatment also helps to resist damages incidental to winter maintenance, which optimizes pavement life. Construction is scheduled for 2025, but could occur as early as 2021. Maps showing the proposed improvements will be on display and representatives will be available to discuss the project.
Adjacent property owners and the public are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend the meeting or would like more information, contact Project Manager Jim Buschkopf at 608-884-7133. Written comments can be mailed to him at the WisDOT Southwest Region, 111 Interstate Blvd., Edgerton, WI 53534, or email james.buschkopf@dot.wi.gov.
