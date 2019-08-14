The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, WisDOT, will host a public information meeting to discuss the upcoming project on the Highway 12 Wisconsin River bridge in Sauk City. The meeting will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Sauk City Public Library, 515 Water St. The meeting will provide an overview of construction operations and schedule.
Construction is set to begin Sept. 3. Highway 12 will remain open to traffic during construction. The roadway will be reduced to two lanes, a single travel lane in each direction, between Water Street and Adams Drive.
The project is designed to prolong the lifespan of the existing bridge. Improvements include replacing bearing plates and expansion joints, repairing bridge railing, replacement of sidewalks adjacent to the bridge, and placing a thin layer of epoxy/aggregate overlay to protect the driving surface of the bridge.
Structural repair work will be completed in the fall. The overlay will be placed in the spring of 2020. Adjacent property and business owners are encouraged to attend the meeting.
For more information, call 608-245-2671, or email gregory.brecka@dot.wi.gov, or visit wisconsindot.gov.
