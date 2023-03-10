The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss improvements on Highway 113 from Hwy. 78 in Merrimac to Mount Street in Baraboo, in Sauk County, from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at Baraboo Council Chambers at City Hall, 135 Fourth St., Baraboo. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

This project will improve Hwy. 113 by replacing the existing pavement. The horizontal curve will also be reconstructed to a safer radius. Hwy. 113 will be closed during construction, detour to be determined. Construction is anticipated for 2026.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend. If unable to attend or for more information, contact WisDOT project manager Marc Schweiger at 608-245-2633, marc.schweiger@dot.wi.gov or mail comments to Marc Schweiger, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Marc Schweiger at least three working days prior to the meeting.