Public meeting for Hwy. 12 improvements planned

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements along Highway 12-Wisconsin Dells Parkway between Hwy. 13 and E. Adams Street in Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells.

The meeting is scheduled from 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 22 at the Frank Fischer Senior Center Delton Room, 20 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South. A brief presentation begins at 5 p.m. The remainder of the meeting will follow an open house format.

The meeting will share recommended alternatives to address the current and long-term needs of the roadway. Some of the needs identified along this section of Hwy. include deteriorating pavement conditions, traffic safety and operations and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend. Project improvements are scheduled to occur in 2025 and 2026.

If unable to attend, visit wisconsindot.gov to view project materials by searching “US 12 (Wisconsin Dells Parkway),” or clicking Projects and Studies tab and viewing under Southwest Region. Questions and comments can also be directed to WisDOT project manager Derek Potter at 608-246-3861 or derek.potter@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Derek Potter, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.

The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Deaf or hard-of-hearing persons needing assistance may contact Potter via the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System at 711, no later than three working days prior to the meeting.