The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss roadway improvements on Highway 12 from the Sauk County Line to Hwy. 13 in Wisconsin Dells from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at the city of Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building, 300 La Crosse St., Wisconsin Dells. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

This project will replace the existing deteriorating pavement, widen the paved shoulders, replace drainage culverts along the project, and construct new sidewalk from Pioneer Drive to Hwy. 13. During construction, Hwy. 12 will be closed and detoured to through traffic. Construction is anticipated for 2026.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend. If unable to attend or for more information, contact WisDOT project manager Greg Brecka at 608-516-6524, gregory.brecka@dot.wi.gov or mail comments to Greg Brecka, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Greg Brecka at least three working days prior to the meeting.