Public meeting for Hwy.146 project in Columbia County

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold a public involvement meeting to discuss improvements for the Highway 146 resurfacing project in Columbia County. From 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Cambria Community room, 115 W. Edgewater St., Cambria. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

The project will address 13 miles of deteriorating pavement on Hwy. 146 between Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 33 in Columbia County. The project consists of resurfacing the roadway, adding shoulder rumble strips, new curb ramps, and replacing 13 cross culverts. Hwy. 146 will be closed to through traffic during construction.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT project manager Josh Koebernick at 608-246-3859 or email joshua.koebernick@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Josh Koebernick, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Josh Koebernick at least three working days prior to the meeting.

