 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public meeting for Hwy. 33 in Juneau County

  • 0

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements on Highway 33 from the Baraboo River to the village of Wonewoc south limits in Juneau County from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Wonewoc Village Hall, 200 West St. Wonewoc. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

Proposed plans include 4.5-mile mill and overlay of Hwy. 33. The project involves milling 3.5 inches of the existing asphaltic pavement and placing a new mat of asphalt, existing guardrail will be replaced and curb ramps will be upgraded to meet ADA requirements. Hwy. 33 will remain open to traffic, utilizing flagging operations. Construction is currently scheduled for 2026.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT project manager Brian Meyer at 608-789-5676, brian.meyer@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Brian Meyer, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.

People are also reading…

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Meyer at least three working days prior to the meeting.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Class of 1962 holds 60th reunion

Class of 1962 holds 60th reunion

The Pardeeville High School class of 1962 held its 60th class reunion on July 27, where 14 members and 6 spouses attended, of the 42 graduates…

Alumni host all school reunion

Alumni host all school reunion

Community Christian School/Fairfield Center School, E12654 Highway T, Baraboo, will host an all school reunion to celebrate its delayed 60th a…

Parktoberfest returns on Saturday

Parktoberfest returns on Saturday

The Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation will host its second annual Parktoberfest from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at Culver Community Park, 2…

PETS OF WEEK: Troy and Preston

PETS OF WEEK: Troy and Preston

Troy is a 2-year-old small mixed breed that was brought to the shelter as a stray. Troy is a kind-hearted boy. He adores being near people and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News