Public meeting for Hwy. 33 in Juneau County

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements on Highway 33 from the Baraboo River to the village of Wonewoc south limits in Juneau County from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Wonewoc Village Hall, 200 West St. Wonewoc. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

Proposed plans include 4.5-mile mill and overlay of Hwy. 33. The project involves milling 3.5 inches of the existing asphaltic pavement and placing a new mat of asphalt, existing guardrail will be replaced and curb ramps will be upgraded to meet ADA requirements. Hwy. 33 will remain open to traffic, utilizing flagging operations. Construction is currently scheduled for 2026.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT project manager Brian Meyer at 608-789-5676, brian.meyer@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Brian Meyer, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Meyer at least three working days prior to the meeting.