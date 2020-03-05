Public meeting for Hwy. 60 improvements set

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Columbus City Hall Council Chambers Room, 105 N. Dickason Blvd., Columbus. Discussion will cover plans and schedule for the resurfacing of Highway 60 between Arlington and Columbus – Hwy. 22 to Commerce Drive - in Columbia County. This meeting does not include the roundabout project at the Hwy. 60/Hwy. 22, which is under design separately.

The meeting will familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to gather input on the proposed improvements to resurface the roadway, widen shoulders and replace culverts. The project is scheduled for construction in 2024. Adjacent property owners and roadway users are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact project manager Lalitha Balachandran at 608-243-3382 or email lalitha.balachandran@dot.wi.gov.