Public meeting for Hwy. 16 improvements set

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at Pacific Town Hall, W7530 Highway 16, Pardeeville, to discuss planned improvement projects on Highway 16 between Highway 51 and Fall River-Columbus Road in Columbia County. A brief presentation will be made at 5:30 p.m.

Work is planned to resurface Highway 16, widen paved shoulders, and replace the bridge over the Crawfish River. Construction is scheduled for 2022. The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, provide input, and ask questions. Maps showing the proposed improvements will be on display and representatives will be available to discuss the proposed project and address questions or concerns. Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend.

If unable to attend, or need more information, contact Project Manager Lalitha Balachandran at 608-243-3382 or email lalitha.balachandran@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Lalitha Balachandran, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704. Citizens requiring a language interpreter may request one by contacting Balachandran at least one week in advance of the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System - dial 711. Additional project information from this meeting will be provided under Southwest Region Projects and Studies at wisconsindot.gov.