Public meeting for Hwy. 51 improvements set

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss improvements for Highway 51 between Tomlinson Road in Poynette to Ontario Street in Portage. The open house meeting will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Poynette Civic Hall, 106 South Main St., Poynette.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The project consists of highway resurfacing and replacing sidewalk curb ramps, guardrail, and two railroad crossings. An overlay on the Highway 51 bridge over Duck Creek will also be made. Construction permits or the purchase of minor amounts of temporary limited easements in narrow strips may be needed along the route. The public and adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend, provide input and ask questions concerning this project. Construction is scheduled for 2022.

Exhibits showing the proposed typical section and potential impacts will be on display. WisDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project.

The location is wheelchair accessible. For hearing impaired individuals that require an interpreter, call 711, and ask to contact Lalitha Balachandran at 608-243-3382. If unable to attend or for more information can contact Balachandran by phone or email lalitha.balachandran@dot.wi.gov.