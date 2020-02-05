Public meeting for sidewalk curb ramp improvements

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting from 5-6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., Reedsburg, to discuss plans and schedule for sidewalk curb ramp replacements along Highway 23 between Southridge Blvd. and W. Main Street and along Highway 33 between Alexander Ave. and Golf Course Road. Curb ramp improvements in Rock Springs are planned alone Highway 136 between River Street and Smythe Street and along Highway 154 between Park Street and River Street.

The meeting will familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and gather input on the proposed improvements to comply with current Americans with Disability Act standards. Reconstruction of the curb ramps will start in summer 2020 for ramps that do not require real estate acquisition. Sidewalk ramps that require real estate acquisition will be constructed in 2021.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend. Citizens requiring an interpreter may request one by contacting Chris Hazard at 608-245-2652 or christopher.hazard@dot.wi.gov at least three working days prior to the meeting.