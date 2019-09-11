The Army will hold a public meeting of the Badger Restoration Advisory Board, RAB, at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Sauk Prairie School District’s River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac. At the meeting, the Army will update the community on the latest groundwater monitoring, residential well sampling, Gruber’s Grove Bay remediation, and the Remedial Investigation/Feasibility Study for groundwater.
