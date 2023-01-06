Public meeting on property management strategies set

HORICON —Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center and Wisconsin DNR will host a public meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 in the auditorium at N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Wildlife biologist Eric Kilburg will share WDNR's property management strategies for the upcoming year at Horicon Marsh Wildlife Area including prescribed burning, development projects - infrastructure maintenance and construction, habitat conversion, herbicide use, timber harvest, tree removal, water level management, forestry/brush mowing.
For more information, contact Eric Kilburg at 920-763-6405 or email eric.kilburg@wisconsin.gov.