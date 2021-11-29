 Skip to main content
Public meeting scheduled for Hwy. 12/Wisconsin Dells Parkway improvements
Public meeting scheduled for Hwy. 12/Wisconsin Dells Parkway improvements

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will conduct a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements along Highway 12/Wisconsin Dells Parkway between Hwy. 13 and E. Adams Street in Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells.

The meeting will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Frank Fischer Senior Center, Delton Room, 20 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells. A brief presentation at 5:30 p.m. followed by an open house format.

The objective of the meeting is to familiarize the public with the proposed preliminary alternatives to address the current and long-term needs of the roadway. Project improvements are scheduled to occur in 2025 and 2026. Some of the needs identified along this section of US 12 include deteriorating pavement conditions, traffic safety and operations, bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend, contact WisDOT Project Manager Derek Potter at 608-246-3861, derek.potter@dot.wi.gov, or mail 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704. The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Request an interpreter or translator with via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay system - dial 711, no later than three working days prior to the meeting.

