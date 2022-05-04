Public meeting scheduled for Hwy. 33 project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss planned improvements along Highway 33 in Baraboo and West Baraboo from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 at the Baraboo City Hall, 101 South Boulevard. A brief presentation will begin at 5:10 followed by an open-house meeting format.

The project, scheduled for construction in 2024, includes replacing the existing pavement along Hwy. 33 between W. Mulberry Street and Taft Avenue/Hwy. T and converting the existing four-lane roadway to a two-lane roadway with a center 2-way left turn lane. The city and village are planning to replace water and sanitary facilities during the proposed project as well.

The project scope includes converting the existing four-lane roadway as a two-lane roadway with a center two-way left turn lane; replacing traffic signals and improvements at the Draper Street, Broadway, and East Street/Hwy. A intersections; replacing all sidewalk along Hwy. 33 within the village of West Baraboo, and replace sidewalk as needed along Hwy. 33 in the city of Baraboo; addressing drainage issues and replacing storm sewer facilities.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, provide input and ask questions concerning this project. Exhibits showing various typical sections and project impacts will be on display. WisDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis.

If unable to attend or for more information, contract Gregory Brecka at 608-245-2671, email gregory.brecka@dot.wi.gov, or mail to 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.

The hall is wheelchair accessible. If hearing impaired and require an interpreter contract WisDOT at least three working days prior to the meeting at 711, the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System, and ask the communication assistant to contact Gregory Brecka.