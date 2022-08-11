 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public meeting scheduled for Hwy. 73 improvements

  • 0

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to gather input on planned improvements along Hwy. 73 in Columbia County from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Columbus Area Senior Center, 125 N. Dickason Blvd., Columbus. There will be a brief presentation at 5:15 p.m.

The proposed project would address pavement conditions along 1.3 miles of Hwy. 73 between Faith Drive and Middleton Street. Proposed work includes roadway resurfacing, new pavement markings, and reconstruction of sidewalk curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The project is scheduled for construction in 2025.

Temporary easements and road right-of-way would be required where sidewalk curb ramp improvements are to be completed. Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. Input received by Aug. 31 can be considered in the project design process.

People are also reading…

If unable to attend, or for questions or comments or special needs accommodations, contact WisDOT project manager Amy Coughlin at 608-245-5358, or email amy.coughlin@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Amy Coughlin at Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.

More information can be found at wisconsindot.gov by selecting “Projects and Studies, Southwest Region.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Road sealcoating begins Tuesday

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply a sealcoat to the surfaces of the following roads beginning Tuesday, work will be done in the o…

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HORICON — Horicon High School class of 1977 held its 45th reunion on July 30 at Horicon Hills Country Club. Those in attendance were, Steven S…

2nd Night Market planned

2nd Night Market planned

The second Prairie du Sac Night Market is from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Prairie du Sac Riverwalk Park and Overlook, 490 Water St., and will fea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News