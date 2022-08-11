Public meeting scheduled for Hwy. 73 improvements

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to gather input on planned improvements along Hwy. 73 in Columbia County from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Columbus Area Senior Center, 125 N. Dickason Blvd., Columbus. There will be a brief presentation at 5:15 p.m.

The proposed project would address pavement conditions along 1.3 miles of Hwy. 73 between Faith Drive and Middleton Street. Proposed work includes roadway resurfacing, new pavement markings, and reconstruction of sidewalk curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The project is scheduled for construction in 2025.

Temporary easements and road right-of-way would be required where sidewalk curb ramp improvements are to be completed. Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. Input received by Aug. 31 can be considered in the project design process.

If unable to attend, or for questions or comments or special needs accommodations, contact WisDOT project manager Amy Coughlin at 608-245-5358, or email amy.coughlin@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Amy Coughlin at Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.

More information can be found at wisconsindot.gov by selecting “Projects and Studies, Southwest Region.”