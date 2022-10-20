Public meeting set for Hwy. 39/90/94 Wisconsin River Bridge project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed plans for the Highway 39/90/94 Wisconsin River Bridge replacement project in Columbia County from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Poynette Village Hall, 106 S. Main St.

This open house meeting will present current plans for the project, the expected real estate impacts, and construction timeline. Construction to replace the existing bridge is scheduled for 2024-2026.

For more information, visit wisconsindot.gov under “Projects and Studies” or by searching “I-39/90/94 Bridge over Wisconsin River.”

If unable to attend, questions or comments can be directed to WisDOT project manager Frank Pritzlaff at frank.pritzlaff@dot.wi.gov, call 608-246-3803 or mail to 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI, 53704.

If a Spanish- or Hmong-speaking interpreter is required at the meeting, contact Michael Bie at michael.bie@dot.wi.gov, 608-246-7928 at least seven working days prior to the meeting date.