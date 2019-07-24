The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss the location, design and environmental aspects of proposed improvements on Highway 12 between Arrowhead Road and County J in Juneau County.
The meeting is planned for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8, at the Town of Lyndon Town Hall, W1797 County Road J, Wisconsin Dells. WisDOT staff will present the project information during the town of Lyndon Station town board meeting and will be available after the board meeting to discuss.
Proposed improvements include pavement removal, earthwork grading, storm sewer, curb and gutter, street lighting, sidewalk, a rapid flashing beacon crosswalk, and other miscellaneous operations. Construction is scheduled for 2020.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about the proposed improvements and provide input. Project maps and other information will be on display. Information on how to present verbal and written testimony will be provided at the public meeting. WisDOT staff will be available to discuss on an individual basis.
The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Hearing impaired persons needing assistance may call the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System, dial 711. To allow time for arranging assistance, call no later than three working days prior to the meeting.
For more information, call 608-789-7878. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Anthony Vander Wielen, WisDOT Southwest Region, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI 54601 or emailed to anthony.vanderwielen@dot.wi.gov.
