The city of Beaver Dam will host a public involvement meeting to discuss a basic overview of project concepts for the 2020 reconstruction of South Spring Street from Judson Drive to Mill Street from 5:30-7 p.m., Dec. 18 in the City Council Chambers, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Beaver Dam. A brief presentation begins at 5:45 p.m., with the remainder of the meeting following an open house format. Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting.