 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Puerta to perform at River Arts
0 comments

Puerta to perform at River Arts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

River Arts Inc.’s Al Fresco Concert Series welcomes Latin Artist Angela Puerta at 6 p.m. Friday, June 11 at the River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

Puerta is a six-time MAMA award winner and Best of Madison 2019 and 2020 Latin Artist bronze and silver star. She is a Colombian singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Madison. Her main music influence is Alternative rock, rock en Español, pop, reggae, Colombian folklore and other Latin American rhythms. After landing in Madison in the fall of 2013, Puerta obtained a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2015. Since 2014, she has been working for the city of Madison as a city planner and is currently an active member of the Greater Madison Music City team.

Al Fresco House Concerts are held outside following CDC guidelines. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit riverartsinc.org/puerta or call 608-643-5215.

Angela Puerta

Puerta
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dahl earns academic award
Community

Dahl earns academic award

The Columbus FFA 2021 DeKalb Outstanding Senior award recipient is Hannah Dahl. She is the daughter of Taylor and Sarah Dahl. The award is bas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News