Puerta to perform at River Arts

Puerta is a six-time MAMA award winner and Best of Madison 2019 and 2020 Latin Artist bronze and silver star. She is a Colombian singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Madison. Her main music influence is Alternative rock, rock en Español, pop, reggae, Colombian folklore and other Latin American rhythms. After landing in Madison in the fall of 2013, Puerta obtained a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2015. Since 2014, she has been working for the city of Madison as a city planner and is currently an active member of the Greater Madison Music City team.