PUNT, PASS AND KICK WINNERS MOVE ON TO REGIONALS
Courtesy Ford of Sauk City, at 837 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City, has sold Kayser Automotive Group, headquartered in Madison, its Ford franchise a…
FOND DU LAC — Agnesian HealthCare hospitals, clinics and care centers launched its new name, SSM Health, and unveiled new signs in Fond du Lac…
Dr. Monique “Nikki” Bennett Fasbender joined the staff of May Vision Center Reedsburg as the primary optometrist in July, after working at the…
MATVILLE — Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., hosts the following events in October.
Ann (Roberts) Kemnitz’s Sept. 30 visit to the Historic Indian Agency House in Portage was a homecoming of sorts for the 94-year-old.
The Columbia County 4-H Awards Program was held Sept. 26 at the Collipp-Worden Park in Portage. 4-H members received awards in 4-H project &am…
Columbia County holds free vaccine clinic
WAUPUN — The Waupun Senior Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Road, Waupu…
Indivisible Sauk Prairie will host “Redistricting for 2022,” a free, informative event featuring Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wi…
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam