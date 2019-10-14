Purple ribbons placed to support domestic violence help

For Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, Hope House of South Central Wisconsin has placed purple ribbons around trees in Baraboo outside of Hope House, Allure Hair Salon, the Civic Center, in upper and lower Oschner Park, Mary Rountree Evans Park, Langer Park, and Steinhorst Park. Hope House provides free services to people affected by domestic and sexual abuse in Sauk, Columbia, Marquette, Adams, and Juneau counties. The 24-hour helpline is 608-356-7500.For more information, visit hopehousescw.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)