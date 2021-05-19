Quality Cellular named Elite Performers

Quality Cellular has been named a 2020 Elite Performer by UScellular for the sales and operational excellence at location in Sauk City, according to a May 5 press release. The Elite Performer recognition is awarded annually by UScellular to its best-performing exclusive retail agents. Quality Cellular is one of 17 independently owned businesses across the country that received this honor for 2020 performance.

Quality Cellular will be awarded a cash bonus, recognized at a special UScellular event and provided a personalized Elite Performer award and memento. To qualify for the recognition, they had to achieve year-over-year customer growth, achieve elevated goals for revenue metrics and maintain financial and operational success.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as an Elite Performer,” said Dave Rancourt, co-owner of Quality Cellular Corporation. “It’s a reflection of the passion our associates have for providing exceptional customer service in the communities we serve.”