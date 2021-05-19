 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quality Cellular named Elite Performers
0 comments

Quality Cellular named Elite Performers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Quality Cellular has been named a 2020 Elite Performer by UScellular for the sales and operational excellence at location in Sauk City, according to a May 5 press release. The Elite Performer recognition is awarded annually by UScellular to its best-performing exclusive retail agents. Quality Cellular is one of 17 independently owned businesses across the country that received this honor for 2020 performance.

Quality Cellular will be awarded a cash bonus, recognized at a special UScellular event and provided a personalized Elite Performer award and memento. To qualify for the recognition, they had to achieve year-over-year customer growth, achieve elevated goals for revenue metrics and maintain financial and operational success.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as an Elite Performer,” said Dave Rancourt, co-owner of Quality Cellular Corporation. “It’s a reflection of the passion our associates have for providing exceptional customer service in the communities we serve.”

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dahl earns academic award
Community

Dahl earns academic award

The Columbus FFA 2021 DeKalb Outstanding Senior award recipient is Hannah Dahl. She is the daughter of Taylor and Sarah Dahl. The award is bas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News