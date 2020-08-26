Quam elected angus delegate

Cody Quam and Chad M. Stevenson of Lodi, has been elected as a delegate to the 137th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 8-9 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The annual meeting will provide a modified line up of high-quality education due to Covid-19. Socially-distanced educational sessions and an awards dinner and fundraiser will be hosted on Nov. 8, along with industry updates from thought-leaders and Association staff.

Quam, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 301 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in the state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.