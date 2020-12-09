Quarantine recommendations

Sauk County health officials and schools have joined together to create the “Gold Standard for people who are close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The recommendation for close contacts of a person with COVID-19 to quarantine for a full 14 days after exposure has been, and continues to be, the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Quarantine helps limit further spread of COVID-19, as someone can unknowingly spread COVID-19 before symptoms develop.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released two alternative strategies to shorten this quarantine period for close contacts. These new strategies are:

Quarantine can end after day 10 without testing if no symptoms develop during daily monitoring and daily symptom monitoring must continue through day 14.

Quarantine can end after day 7 only if the result of a COVID-19 test collected on day 6 or 7 is negative and if no symptoms have developed. This test-based strategy for shortening quarantine is a change from previous CDC and WIDHS guidance that quarantine should continue for 14 days regardless of a test result.