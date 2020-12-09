Quarantine recommendations

Sauk County health officials and schools have joined together to create the “Gold Standard for people who are close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case.
The recommendation for close contacts of a person with COVID-19 to quarantine for a full 14 days after exposure has been, and continues to be, the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Quarantine helps limit further spread of COVID-19, as someone can unknowingly spread COVID-19 before symptoms develop.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released two alternative strategies to shorten this quarantine period for close contacts. These new strategies are:
Quarantine can end after day 10 without testing if no symptoms develop during daily monitoring and daily symptom monitoring must continue through day 14.
Quarantine can end after day 7 only if the result of a COVID-19 test collected on day 6 or 7 is negative and if no symptoms have developed. This test-based strategy for shortening quarantine is a change from previous CDC and WIDHS guidance that quarantine should continue for 14 days regardless of a test result.
Daily symptom monitoring must continue through day 14. For this strategy to work, a negative test result must be received; a pending test result on day 7 is not sufficient. SCPH recognizes that the timely return of COVID-19 test results from labs will be a barrier to utilizing this second option for Sauk County residents. It is currently taking 5-7 days to receive test results.
Daily symptom monitoring and the strict practice of COVID precautions including physical distancing, mask wearing, and avoiding gatherings is required through day 14 for those who utilize the shortened quarantine options. If symptoms develop, individuals must immediately self-isolate and seek testing. Many close contacts develop symptoms and test positive on day 10-14 of quarantine.
For more information visit co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.
