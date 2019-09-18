On Sept. 12, Diego Campoverde Cisneros was promoted to diversity, equity and inclusion, DE&I, manager. This is Quartz’s first position dedicated exclusively to carry out its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The DE&I manager will help Quartz build on the foundation to advance its diversity, equity and inclusion commitment. He has been the senior marketing communications coordinator in the marketing department at Quartz, as well as a member of Quartz’s diversity and inclusion strategy team.
Since Quartz’s inception, it has been committed to providing high-quality health care to the diverse communities in which it serves. Quartz’s current diversity and inclusion change team, has promoted cultural best practices based on the equity lens model and advocated for company-wide investments to ensure the business is representative of its communities.
