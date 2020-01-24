Quilt-making sew in planned
The Fox Lake Public Library Friends will host the “Making of a Mystery Quilt - Sew In” from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at the American Legion Club House, 210 W. State St., Fox Lake.

The cost is $35 and includes a continental breakfast and lunch. The evening meal will be a “chip in-order out” meal. Make checks payable to Fox Lake Public Library Friends and mail to Elinor Czarnecki, 111 Jansen Dr., Fox Lake, WI 53933, who will lead the sew-in.

Participants need to bring their own machine and supplies. The list of fabrics needed and instructions for cutting that fabric will be mailed once payment has been received.

Space is limited, but everyone will have their own table to work on. Irons will be available and door prizes will be awarded. For more information, call Julie Flemming at 920-928-6094.

