KINGSTON — Holy Family Council of Catholic Women will host a Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 177 W. Pearl St., Kingston.
Maria DeGroot, formerly of Nancy's Notions in Beaver Dam, will discuss "Pre-cuts for Speedy Projects" and explain what charm squares, layer cakes, strips and fat quarters are and what can be done with them. She will also share tips and hints for smooth sewing success. The presentation is set for 9:30 a.m., then there will be a "Show & Tell" for attendees to show their quilted items and share the story behind them.
The Quilt Raffle drawing will be held at 1 p.m. This year's quilt being raffled was made in memory of Joan Leahy. A bake sale will be held all day and food will be available.
