6 quilts donated to veterans

On Nov. 8, the Phi Beta Cabin Quilt Guild of Beaver Dam presented quilts to six veterans at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam. The quilts, made by guild members, were presented at the end of a Veterans Day Program by the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146. Veterans receiving quilts include, from left, Warren Luitink, Ervin Hammer, Edward Hill, Russell Bradley, Robert Behling; not shown, Roger Dickman. Quilters present from back left, Kim Brace, Mary Leistico and Judy Mac Pherson.
