200 quilts to be donated at Reedsburg Touched Twice Clinic

The ladies of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Loganville have been making quilts for the Reedsburg Touched Twice Clinic that will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at RACA Arena, 1411 Viking Drive, Reedsburg. St. Peter's Creative Christians will be donating 200 quilts this year.
