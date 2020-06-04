Quinnell joins bank as future president

Nathan Quinnell will be the future president of Prevail Bank, according to a June 2 press release. He will immediately serve as the chief banking officer and work alongside the current president and chief executive officer, William Weiland, until he takes over the role of president later this year.

After graduating from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Quinnell started at the Wisconsin Rapids location in 2005, where he served as a credit analyst and continued to the role of CEO at River Cities Bank in 2017. During the merger of the banks, he played a key role in uniting the banks systems and operations. He will work out of the Wisconsin Rapids office, as well as the home office in Medford.