Quit tobacco for New Year’s – Medicaid can help

Put “New Year, New Me” into practice and consider quitting tobacco use for your New Year’s Resolution. Tobacco is not an equal opportunity killer and some individuals, like those enrolled in Medicaid, are especially impacted by tobacco. In fact, 27% of Medicaid recipients smoke compared to 16% of Wisconsin’s general population. If you are a Medicaid recipient, free help is available.
Coaching on how to quit - combined with medication - can quadruple the chances of quitting smoking. Some tobacco cessation medications are also covered by Medicaid like a nicotine inhaler, nasal spray, nicotine patches, nicotine gum, or nicotine lozenge. The Medicaid cessation benefit is unique from other cessation services because repeated courses of treatment are allowed, there are no co-pays for tobacco cessation and evaluation and management visits for tobacco cessation are covered.
“There are benefits to quitting that you will notice right away and they don’t all have to do with your health,” said Alysha Basel, coalition coordinator for the South Central Alliance for Tobacco Prevention. “After your last cigarette, your heart rate and blood pressure will drop, your teeth and fingernails stop yellowing, your breath, hair, and clothes smell better, food tastes better, and you’ll save the money you were spending on tobacco. In the long term, quitting lowers your risk of diabetes and cancers, while adding as much as 10 years to your life compared to if you continued to use tobacco products.”
To join in reducing the burden of tobacco in Juneau, Sauk, and Adams counties, contact Alysha with South Central Alliance for Tobacco Prevention at abasel@co.juneau.wi.us or at 608-847-9196.
Start your quit journey for free by talking to your health care provider about the Medicaid benefit. Anyone who is ready to quit should contact the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line by texting “Ready” to 200-400 or by calling 1-800-QUIT NOW (784-8669).