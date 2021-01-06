Quit tobacco for New Year’s – Medicaid can help

Put “New Year, New Me” into practice and consider quitting tobacco use for your New Year’s Resolution. Tobacco is not an equal opportunity killer and some individuals, like those enrolled in Medicaid, are especially impacted by tobacco. In fact, 27% of Medicaid recipients smoke compared to 16% of Wisconsin’s general population. If you are a Medicaid recipient, free help is available.

Coaching on how to quit - combined with medication - can quadruple the chances of quitting smoking. Some tobacco cessation medications are also covered by Medicaid like a nicotine inhaler, nasal spray, nicotine patches, nicotine gum, or nicotine lozenge. The Medicaid cessation benefit is unique from other cessation services because repeated courses of treatment are allowed, there are no co-pays for tobacco cessation and evaluation and management visits for tobacco cessation are covered.