Racehorse visits library Tuesday, Sept. 21

MAYVILLE — Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., will host "Reading with a Racehorse" at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 when Amber Sawyer’s retired racehorse Derek Bromak N. will make an appearance. Sawyer will talk about Derek, read her book “Love to Race,” and lead participants in a craft where they get to decorate a horseshoe to keep as a memento. After the program, Sawyer will sign copies of her book, which will be available for purchase.

Adult Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, meets to discuss “The Stationery Shop: a Novel,” by Marjan Kamali. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. New attenders are always welcome. Copies of the book are available at the library.

Genealogy Round Table: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, meets to discuss “Back to Genealogy Basics: This Isn’t Just for Beginners!” The group meets on the fourth Thursday of each month. Newcomers are always welcome.

For more information, call 920-387-7910.