Radewan wins $1K scholarship

Olivia Radewan of Poynette helped save lives by hosting an American Red Cross blood drive and earned a $1,000 scholarship. As part of the Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program, she hosted a blood drive on June 7 at Poynette Village Hall, which collected 51 blood donations. As a result, she was eligible to be entered into a drawing for a scholarship and was chosen as a winner. She is a freshman attending the University of Wisconsin–Madison and is a member of the school’s National Honor Society Club.