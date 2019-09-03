The Columbia County 4-H Horse Project completed a successful 50-50 raffle fundraiser, culminating with the drawing of five winners at the Columbia County Fair.
It was a true 50-50 in that 400 tickets were sold at $10 each with $2,000 being given back to the five winners and $2,000 raised for the project.
The five winners were: Lucy Vick of Columbus, $1,000; Charlie Kirk of Portage, $500; Dave Henning of Waterloo, $250; Todd Parlier of Rio, $150; and Dean Slark of Sauk City, $100.
The money raised helps support a variety of educational programming efforts for Columbia County 4-H Horse Project members, helps to fund the competitions during the year and helps maintain needed equipment for the program.
For more information, contact the Columbia County UW-Extension office at 608-742-9685.
