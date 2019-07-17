Every year Reedsburg Area Helping Hands collects school supplies for children in the Reedsburg School District. To help, bring any of the following items to boxes marked with the Helping Hands name and logo. They are located around the city.
Drop off the following items, sets of earbuds, 3-ring binders, larger book bags, glue sticks, boxes of tissue, number 2 pencils, yellow highlighters, 24 pack of crayons, 12 pack of colored pencils, calculators, scissors, pocket folders, blue, black, or red pens, and wide-lined loose leaf paper. Collections will be collected through Labor Day.
Boxes may be found at the following banks, Associated, BMO-Harris, Community First, Reedsburg State, Royal Bank and World Council of Credit Unions, Westby Credit Union. Churches with collection boxes include, Faith United Methodist and Holy Angels in La Valle, Sacred Heart, St. John Ev. Lutheran and United Methodist Church of Reedsburg. More boxes can be found at, Beaute Within, Casa de Oakes, Dollar General, Fedderlys, Friede & Associates, Goodman Behavioral Center, Land’s End Telephone Center, Main Street Books, Pizza Ranch, Prell Optometry, Primex, Quillin’s, Quintessential Quilts, Ridgeview Heights, Sauk County Health Care Center, Seats, Inc., Viking Village Foods, and Walgreens. Reedsburg Woman’s Club will be taking a collection.
To donate money you may drop it in jars at the listed locations, Fishy's, Hartjes, Mobile Travel Plaza, Prell Optometry, Subway, Trail Break and Viking Liquor. To donate by mailing or dropping off a check, make it out to Reedsburg Area Helping Hands, at 624 N. Willow St., Reedsburg, WI 53959. Helping Hands is a nonprofit organization and all donations are tax deductible.
For more information, call 608-963-8302.
