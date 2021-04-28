 Skip to main content
RAHS art exhibit set
2019 Reedsburg Area High School spring art exhibit.

 CARY COCHRANE Contributed

Reedsburg ArtsLink will feature the art of Reedsburg Area High School students in a juried exhibit from 1-5 p.m. May 13-14 at the Woolen Mill Gallery, 28 E. Main St., Reedsburg. The exhibit is free and open to the public with a closing reception from 1-3 p.m. May 15. Light refreshments will be served.

The exhibit will include 2D and 3D work submitted by students at any high school grade level. The top 10 student artists will be recognized with the top 3 student artists earning cash awards.

For more information about Reedsburg ArtsLink, visit http://reedsburgartslink.org.

