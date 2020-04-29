RAHS Badger Conference Top Scholars

RAHS Badger Conference Scholars
Instead of a banquet honoring all Badger Conference recipients, this year will honor recipients in a unique video program. Reedsburg Area High School students who earned this academic recognition will be named. Those RAHS Students recognized are Anna Anderson, Kaitlyn Brunken, Bailey Fitzgerald, Angela Gasser, Ciara Grundahl, Makenna Halvensleben, Nicolas Horezewski, Kaelyn Kurtenbach, Hayden Stovey, and Feng Wang. To view the video, visit youtube.com/watch?v=xcNyD97xhnk&feature=youtu.be.
