RAHS Jr. Players offer six 10-minute musicals

The School District of Reedsburg – Reedsburg Area High School Drama Junior Players Summer School Program will stage a musical production as a culmination of the exploration of the efforts necessary to put together a theatrical performance. The program is for students of middle school age and delves into building scenery, setting up and operating lights and sound equipment, costuming and makeup and stage performance.
The Jr. Players will perform six 10-minute mini-musicals including “A Relative Relationship,” “Cookie Soiree,” “Finding Words,” “Run This Town,” “Super Hots,” and “Cooking for Two.”
Performances will be at 7 p.m. July 16, at 2 and 7 p.m. July 17 and at 2 p.m. July 18 in the CAL Center auditorium, 1100 S. Albert St., Reedsburg. Tickets are $5, available at the door.