Reedsburg Area High School will host prom at 8 p.m. May 1 at the RACA building, 1411 Viking Drive, Reedsburg. The Grand March of a Junior and Senior Prom Court will be live-streamed.

Senior Honors Night will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. May 19 in the Commons.

Graduation will be live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. May 28 at Millennium Field. Rain date is 1 p.m. May 29 at Millennium Field.