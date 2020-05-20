RAHS senior recognition at Webb Park
RAHS senior recognition at Webb Park

The Reedsburg Area High School Class of 2020, will be recognized with senior posters on display throughout from May 22-24 at Webb Park, 555 N. Webb Ave., Reedsburg. Patrons can drive or walk through the park while practicing social distancing. There will be no formal program at this site. Patrons can also take photos by a senior sign or in the gazebo.

Display Times:

• May 22- 2-9:30 p.m.

• May 23- 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

• May 24- 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

