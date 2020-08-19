RAHS Student Council retreat set

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Reedsburg Area High School Student Council will meet from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Reedsburg Area High School, 1100 S. Albert Ave., Reedsburg. Both new and continuing members’ grades 9-12 can attend to help plan the school year. Members will be elected to join president Brenin Buchanan and vice president Sophia Tourdot on the executive board.