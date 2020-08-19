You have permission to edit this article.
RAHS Student Council retreat set
The Reedsburg Area High School Student Council will meet from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Reedsburg Area High School, 1100 S. Albert Ave., Reedsburg. Both new and continuing members’ grades 9-12 can attend to help plan the school year. Members will be elected to join president Brenin Buchanan and vice president Sophia Tourdot on the executive board.

Report to the commons wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Time will be spent outside and in the LGI room doing some team-building activities, handing out last year's letters/pins, and learning about leadership.

For more information, contact head advisor Matt Smuksta at msmuksta@rsd.k12.wi.us.

