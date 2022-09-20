Railway museum offers vintage rail car tours

Mid-Continent Railway Museum, E8948 Museum Road, North Freedom, will offer Vintage Rail Car Tours, a guided walking tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2. It is recommended to begin the tour no later than 3 p.m.

Knowledgeable guides will share the history of the cars and detail how they have been meticulously restored to bring them back to like-new condition. The tour is self-paced, with visitors able to move to the next tour checkpoint at any time. The suggested time to allow for the tour is one hour.

If interested in a train ride, hop aboard for a 55-minute train ride with departures available at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. for an additional fee.

Reservations for Vintage Rail Car Tours and Coach Train rides are encouraged, but not required. Buy tickets or pick up reserved tickets at the depot ticket window.

Vintage Rail Car Tours guided walking tour: $12 for adults/seniors, $8 for children - age 3-15.

Coach Train Ride for 55-minutes: $22 for adults, $20 for seniors – age 62 and older, $12 for children – age 3-15.

For more information, visit midcontinent.org.