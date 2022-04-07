 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Railway museum opens May 7

Mid-Continent Railway Museum, E8948 Museum Road, North Freedom, will open for the season weekdays, except Mondays, June 7-Sept. 2 and open weekends May 7-Oct. 16. Museum grounds open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days trains operate.

The museum is closed Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. Train departures at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Schedule varies during special events.

Train ride tickets are available at midcontinent.org and reservations are encouraged.

For more information, call 608-522-4261 or email inquiries@midcontinent.org.

