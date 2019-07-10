{{featured_button_text}}
$4,500 raised during Brat Bash and Dash

Craig Stovey presents $4,500 that was raised during this year's Brat Bash and Dash to the Reedsburg Area United Fund. Pictured, from left, are Dave Estes, Craig Stovey, and Jeanine Mueller.

 CRAIG STOVEY/ Contributed
