{{featured_button_text}}
$905 raised for Reedsburg Boys and Girls Club

On June 7, Thrivent Financial hosted a fundraiser at Hillsboro Brewing Company to benefit the Reedsburg Boys and Girls Club. The event raised $905 which will cover the cost of serving one child for an entire year.

 BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB/Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.